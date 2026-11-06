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Heika’s Take: Stars can’t come up with second point in shootout loss to Blue Jackets
By Mike Heika,9 days ago
Losses are losses in the NHL, so the Dallas Stars were disappointed Thursday after losing 2-1 in a shootout at Columbus. Yes, the team got a point in the standings and sits 9-5-2 right now. Yes, it had a good defensive reset after a crazy 6-5 win in Washington Tuesday. But, the bottom line is Dallas had a 1-0 lead with four minutes left in regulation, so that left a sour taste.