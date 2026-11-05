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The SHINE project: An interdisciplinary approach to build support for Florida’s springs
3 days ago
Florida’s springs aren’t the same as they used to be. And as time has gone by, each generation accepts the condition of the springs. Gabriele Belletti and Delaney Johnson found a solution to that problem. The assistant professor of Italian and French and the UF Honors alumna worked together, with the help of a digital artist, to paint the picture of how the Florida springs have degraded over time.