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[UPDATE 9:44 p.m.: Video of the Scene] Man Shot Three Times in Eureka Tonight
By Kym Kemp,9 days ago
A man received three gunshot wounds this evening, November 5 and police responded to the area of 13th and G streets in Eureka where the shooting occurred. According to scanner reports shortly after 8:40 p.m., a 40-year-old man had been shot three times and was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been confirmed. Redheaded Blackbelt reporter Ryan Hutson is at the scene, where G Street is blocked between 12th and 13th streets.At approximately 9:12 p.m., Hutson reported seven law enforcement vehicles in the area and said EPD Commander LaFrance was at the scene. Police had taped off a vehicle, along with the front porch and yard of a white house at the corner of 13th and G streets.
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