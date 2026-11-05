undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men's Soccer Claims USA South Player and Rookie of the Year Awards
4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. - William Peace University men's soccer earned two of the USA South Athletic Conference's top individual honors for the 2026 season, with junior Roberto Rayo named Player of the Year and freshman Chris Rodriguez selected as Rookie of the Year. Both Pacers also received First Team All-Conference recognition, while senior Joey Hurley earned Second Team honors and junior Topher Johnson was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.