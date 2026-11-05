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The Bathroom Bottleneck: Why Your Morning Routine Needs a Smarter Remodel
By The GenTwenty Team,3 days ago
A bathroom can look perfectly acceptable and still make everyday life unnecessarily difficult. The shower feels cramped, towels have nowhere to go, and the vanity becomes a traffic jam whenever two people need the sink. These frustrations often develop gradually, so homeowners learn to work around them instead of questioning the design.