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Visit Lake Charles Announces New 2027–2029 Strategic Plan
By Candy Rodriguez,2 days ago
Visit Lake Charles has adopted a new three-year strategic plan focused on strengthening Southwest Louisiana as a destination through greater connectivity, tourism development and growth that benefits local businesses and residents. Approved by the Visit Lake Charles Board of Directors, the 2027–2029 plan was developed with input gathered through surveys...