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Women's Soccer: #6 Norwich University at #1 Rivier University - GNAC Championship
8 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Norwich University women's soccer team has spent the 2026 season rewriting the expectations placed upon it, and now the Cadets are one victory away from completing one of the most remarkable postseason runs in program history. Entering the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Tournament as the No. 6 seed, Norwich has battled its way through two challenging road contests to earn a place in Saturday's GNAC Championship, where the Cadets will face top-seeded Rivier University at 5 p.m. in Nashua, N.H.