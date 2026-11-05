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Godzilla Minus Zero Review
By Shakyl Lambert,4 days ago
For decades, a common sentiment directed toward Godzilla films was that they would be better off getting rid of all the monster fights. 2019’s Godzilla Minus One disproved that statement in one fell swoop. By going back to the franchise’s post-World War II roots, writer/director/VFX head Takashi Yamazaki’s masterwork delivers an impeccable balance of emotional, humanist drama with visually stunning kaiju set pieces, all with a fraction of the budget of your average Hollywood blockbuster.