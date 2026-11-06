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Letitia James Beats Trump-Backed Rival For Third Term
8 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, won a third term on Tuesday, Nov. 3. She beat Republican Saritha Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor whom President Donald Trump had endorsed, according to Associated Press projections reported by Fox 5 New York. With about 85% of ballots counted, James led by roughly 20 percentage points, The New York Times reported.
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