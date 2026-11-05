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William “Bill” Aikey
6 days ago
William “Pap” Aikey, 69, of Philo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 3, 2026, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born on February 3, 1957, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, son of the late Laird Aikey and Leora (Fink) Aikey. Bill worked many years as a painter and later as a truck driver for Sand’s Trucking. In his past, he loved drag racing and poker nights. He loved hunting, trout fishing, and especially riding his motorcycle. Bill will be remembered as loving, wild, funny, and the best Pap.