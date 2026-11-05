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A debate asks if Nikola Jokic’s apex is over
By DENVER SPORTS,7 days ago
One big night did not settle whether Nikola Jokic is still the player he was. It only sharpened the question. On a recent episode of “Shapiro and Pirro” on Denver Sports, Jake Shapiro and Pirro used the Denver Nuggets’ 128-109 win over the Toronto Raptors to argue about “Apex Jokic.” A Bill Simmons clip had suggested that version of Jokic might be gone. Jokic then went for 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on 13-of-19 shooting in 30 minutes. The hosts agreed on most of the facts. They split on what “apex” means.