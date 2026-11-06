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‘Nocturne’ Episode 3 Recap & Ending Explained: Is That Girl In The Cellar Felicia?
By Pramit Chatterjee,9 days ago
Over the course of episodes 1 and 2 of Nocturne, we were introduced to Jurek, a serial killer admitted in the RHU of the Riverside Psychiatric Hospital, who had the power to manipulate anyone within earshot of him into becoming his minion. His latest victim was Karl, who willingly became the secret bridge between Jurek and his lawyer. As their “friendship” was flourishing, a kid named Michael essentially returned from the dead, which prompted Fairhaven PD police chief, Ellison, to bring in the FBI. Special Agent Quinn joined hands with the local police to look for Michael’s sister, Felicia. Three years ago, when Michael and Felicia had originally gone missing, police detective Jonah was involved. So, even though Jonah had retired, he was roped in too; and with the help of police detective Nathan, he managed to discover the place in the Donner Mine where Michael was being held. There, he found an empty vial of sevoflurane. When the kids were abducted, Jonah had a suspicion that Jurek was involved, but he never managed to prove it. Jurek used sevoflurane on his victims; hence, Nathan was convinced that Jurek was behind Michael and Felicia’s abductions as well. However, since Fairhaven had suffered enough when Jonah was on the prowl, Ellison refused to entertain that theory. Quinn arranged an interview with Jurek, but that ended up being quite inconclusive. Hence, Jonah’s goddaughter, an FBI agent who specialized in undercover operations, Saga, proposed the plan to Jonah and Quinn to go undercover in Riverside and learn which member of the staff Jurek was possibly colluding with in order to have Michael released and keep Felicia captive (if she was still alive). While they were mulling over this proposal, Michael revealed that he saw Rebecca (the second wife of Sam, Saga’s deceased father and Jonah’s former partner) when he was being held captive. That prompted Quinn to approve of Saga’s plan and, together with Jonah and Nathan, Quinn began training Saga, at Jonah’s wife’s family home, to go undercover into Riverside. When Saga was ready, she was admitted into the psychiatric hospital as Esther. Soon after entering her padded cell, Saga noticed a weird symbol on it. Almost at the same time, Jonah spotted the same symbol in the trees behind the house where Sally (the nurse in the RHU who had been replaced by Karl) and her family lived. What happened next? Let’s find out.