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Broncos win over Chiefs made them contenders, but offense still has holes
By DENVER SPORTS,6 days ago
Beating the team that whipped you in the opener changes how people see you. According to Mike Klis, the 9NEWS Broncos insider, it shifted how people view the Denver Broncos. Klis told “Dover and Cecil” that last week’s win over the Chiefs was the one where people started to believe the Broncos are a Super Bowl contender. Through a 4-2 start, he said, the offense struggled enough that the doubters had a ready line.