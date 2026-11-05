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Broncos RB room: What is J.K. Dobbins' role now that Jonah Coleman has arrived?
4 days ago
A few weeks ago, J.K. Dobbins looked like the clear leader of the Broncos' backfield. Today? That conversation feels very different. After another explosive performance from rookie Jonah Coleman, it appears the Broncos may be witnessing a changing of the guard at running back. While Dobbins' production has steadily declined, Coleman's role continues to grow, and Sean Payton's offense seems to have found a new spark.