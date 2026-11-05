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Butler to represent Carrollton City Schools on state parent advisory council
By Colin Worthington,2 days ago
Kirby Butler will represent Carrollton City Schools for a two-year term on the State School Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council, following the service of Erin Backus, fellow Trojan parent. As a Senior Vice President at United Community Bank and a mom of three children in CCS, Butler offers her expertise and a valuable perspective. The PAC members provide feedback about new policies and projects that directly impact students in Georgia and their families. A goal of the council is to increase parent and family engagement across the state.