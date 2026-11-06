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Fairfield Soccer Prepare For Postseason Play
By John Malizia,9 days ago
Fairfield women’s and men’s soccer have clinched spots in the Metro Conference Postseason Tournament. The first test for the Stags will come on Sunday at 12 p.m. against Marist University in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The men’s matchup will be coming a little later as the Stags earned a bye. They’ll be playing either Sacred Heart University or Niagara University on Wednesday away in the semifinals.