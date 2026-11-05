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NFL Trade Deadline Talk: Ravens' Moves & Jaguars' Rise!
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Ravens Face Quarterback Questions as Jaguars Emerge as Serious Contenders. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could be exploring options before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, including a possible attempt to acquire Kirk Cousins from the Raiders. However, trading for Brissett suggests Baltimore is putting its chips in the middle of the table with him instead.