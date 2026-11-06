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Jalen Milroe Could Start for Seahawks Amid QB Injuries
8 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Game Time Decisions. Quarterback Injuries Create Uncertainty for Seattle in Week 9. Drew Locke was expected to replace Sam Darnold, who has a quad injury, but Jalen Milroe is now taking first-team snaps. Locke has been inactive for the past couple of weeks with his own injury issues, so Milroe could start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.