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Richard “Rick” Odden
7 days ago
Richard “Rick” Odden, age 66, of Dawson, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Dawson. A celebration of life service will be Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10:30 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Dawson, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 6:30 P.M. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday, November 13, 2026, one hour prior to the service. The service will be streamed live and available on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gracechurchdawson. Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home of Dawson.