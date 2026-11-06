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Ravens Trade for Jacoby Brissett Raises Lamar Questions
8 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Game Time Decisions. Jacoby Brissett Could Help the Ravens Remain Competitive. The details of the Ravens’ move for Jacoby Brissett had not been finalized, and the compensation was still unknown. A fifth-round pick was suggested as a possible price, though that was only a guess. Baltimore would also have to take on Brissett’s contract, which was described as backup-quarterback money.