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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
By Erol Reyal,9 days ago
Empty Bowls has been an annual celebration of food, art and giving back to the Milwaukee community for over 25 years. This soups and ceramics festival gives attendees the opportunity to purchase artisan-made bowls and sample soups from some of the best chefs in the city. Pottery wheel and wood-turning demonstrations wowed the crowd, and music serenaded the two-floor event thanks to MSOE's jazz band, and local music teacher Micah Olsan and his students. Empty Bowls wouldn't be possible without the help of hundreds of generous and talented donors. Coming together were hundreds of volunteers, area business sponsors, dozens of chefs preparing delicious soups, and ceramicists and wood-turners creating 1,880 bowls. The massive coordination of the bowl artisans was provided by Cream City Clay pottery studio.
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