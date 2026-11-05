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Elaine Kompelien
7 days ago
Elaine Kompelien, 74, of Maynard, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, at RenVilla Health Services in Renville, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at Wang Lutheran Church, rural Maynard, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.