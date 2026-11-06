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California Appeals Court Tosses $39,000 Fee Award, Says Husband Waited Too Long
By Nina Singh-Hudson,8 days ago
A California appellate court has wiped out a $39,000 attorney-fee award that a San Mateo County judge handed down in a contentious divorce case, ruling that the husband waited far too long to ask for the money. The decision, filed Oct. 28, 2026, and certified for publication, means the fee order is gone — not because the underlying restraining order was wrong, but because the clock had already run out.
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