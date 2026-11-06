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Shooting at St. Teresa Apartments leads to multiple arrests
By Chris Bernhardt,9 days ago
On Tuesday, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred at the St. Teresa Apartments at 250 N. Broad St. in Brooksville. The victim of the shooting called 9-1-1 saying he had been shot multiple times in the arm and leg, and identified Richard Lilly Jr., 58, as the shooter. The victim was found a few blocks away and transported to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Initial reports were that the shooting stemmed from an argument over a speaker.
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