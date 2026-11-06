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Todd M. Capstick, of Festus, Charged with Murdering His Wife, 56 Year Old Dawn M. Capstick
9 days ago
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says 55-year-old Todd M. Capstick of Festus is being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail, Capstick is charged with Murder – 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly shooting and killing his wife, 56-year-old Dawn M. Capstick, also of Festus at their home south of Festus yesterday, Thursday November 5, 2026.