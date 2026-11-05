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College aviators will return to Oshkosh for competition in May
By Aaron Holbrook,7 days ago
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The National Intercollegiate Flight Association SAFECON flight competition is returning to Oshkosh on May 6-15 with the premier collegiate flight competition highlighting over 500 competitors from more than 30 schools. Young pilots from across...