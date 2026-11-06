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Steven Spielberg's cut of his alien-abduction classic is free on YouTube
9 days ago
Most creators are lucky if they ever make one truly revolutionary thing in their lives. Steven Spielberg has made at least six. He's had his misfires and genuine failures along the way, but Spielberg has reshaped multiple genres and filmmaking as a whole in his wake. Many of his movies have become part of the bedrock of worldwide culture. There are multiple different trends and revivals that can be traced straight back to Spielberg, from Indiana Jones' faux-serial period action to Saving Private Ryan redefining war films to virtually every monster movie made after 1975.