undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tom Kha Gai (Thai Coconut Chicken Soup)
By Jill Nammar,9 days ago
Tom kha gai is Thai coconut chicken soup, and it is one of the best things you can do with a can of coconut milk (in my not so humble opinion). The broth is rich, sour and fragrant all at once, and the whole pot takes 25 minutes, five of them prep. It is also the soup to make when a cold is coming on: hot broth, chiles and lime clear the head, or at least feel like they do. Hunting for galangal and kaffir lime leaves? Most Asian grocery stores carry both, and fresh ginger will stand in for the galangal.