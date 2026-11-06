undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Epic Fourth-Set Comeback Helps C-L Win First D9 Title Since 2005
By Chris Rossetti,9 days ago
CLARION, Pa. – It’s been a long time coming for the Clarion-Limestone volleyball team. After finishing as the District 9 Class 1A runner-up in two of the last three years under the old four-class system, the Lady Lions won their first district title in 21 years, beating Keystone, 3-1 (17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20), in the Class 2A championship match Thursday night at Clarion High School. C-L last won a District 9 title in 2005, when it won its second straight Class 1A championship.