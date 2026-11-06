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Jung Yong Hwa's Rom-Com "Oh! My Guard" Hits Viu's Top 5 In 3 Asian Countries
By Hana,9 days ago
Jung Yong Hwa's return to romantic comedy is finding fans across Asia. According to Viu's weekly chart for October 26 to November 1, "Oh! My Guard" ranked No. 2 in Indonesia, No. 4 in Hong Kong and No. 5 in Malaysia, just two weeks after its release. It also placed No. 8 in Thailand and the Philippines and No. 10 in Singapore, making the top 10 in all six of Viu's major Southeast Asian markets.