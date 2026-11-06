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Seorina & Yim Si Wan's "Love In Disguise" Hits Prime Video's Top 10 In 40 Countries
By Hana,8 days ago
TvN's "Love in Disguise" is drawing viewers well beyond Korea. According to OTT ranking site FlixPatrol, the drama ranked No. 3 on Amazon Prime Video's overall TV show chart on November 5. It also entered the Top 10 in 40 countries and regions, and took No. 1 in the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Malaysia, Paraguay, Singapore and Thailand.