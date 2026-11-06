undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Federal judge temporarily blocks construction of Trump’s Arlington triumphal arch hours after approval
By Latest & Breaking News,9 days ago
A federal judge early Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from breaking ground on President Donald Trump‘s proposed triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., just hours after a federal planning commission approved the project. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order halting construction of the proposed...