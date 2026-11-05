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OncoDaily appoints Jo Sawyer as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Industry Relations
4 days ago
OncoDaily (P53 Inc.) has appointed Jo Sawyer as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Industry Relations. The appointment strengthens its executive leadership as the platform expands its global presence and strategic collaborations across the oncology and life sciences communities. Jo brings more than three decades of experience across oncology clinical...