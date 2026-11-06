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Opportunity to Join a Community Oncology Alliance’s Webinar on Implementing Bispecific Therapy Programs
9 days ago
“Bispecific therapies are a promising treatment option for patients with cancer, opening new doors and increasing the flexibility of treatment. Join us on Thursday, November 19 at 4 p.m. ET for a discussion of the ways independent community oncology practices can sustainably create bispecific programs at their practice. Moderator Christine...