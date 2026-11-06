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Liberty Mutual’s personal lines premiums shrink as reserve releases prop up Q3 results
By Josh Recamara,9 days ago
Liberty Mutual’s third-quarter results showed its US personal lines business shrinking and underlying margins weakening, with large reserve releases cushioning the headline figures. The Boston-based mutual insurer reported net income of $2.07 billion, down from $2.22 billion a year earlier. Its combined ratio rose to 89.5% from 84.7%. For...