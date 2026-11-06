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Roll Around at the Speed of Sound With the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' x Heelys Collection
By Store,9 days ago
Wheeled footwear pioneer Heelys has officially teamed up with SEGA to release the Sonic the Hedgehog x Heelys Gio Collection, transforming the classic rolling silhouette into a high-speed tribute to the gaming icon. Unveiled in Carrollton, Texas, the limited-edition collaboration merges retro gaming nostalgia with skate functionality across two character-inspired models.