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DIY Juliette Gordon Low Legacy Charm – A Fun Girl Scout Craft
3 days ago
Celebrate the amazing legacy of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts, with this adorable DIY Legacy Charm! This colorful beaded charm is a fun and meaningful craft for Girl Scouts of all ages. With a sparkling star, pretty pearl, cheerful daisy, green shamrock and lucky horseshoe, each charm is a little reminder of friendship, courage, kindness and the incredible sisterhood of Girl Scouting.