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Ilia Topuria Opens Up On First Career Defeat
By FIGHT SPORTS,9 days ago
In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria detailed the mental aftermath that he suffered because of the first loss in his 18-fight professional career. Between 2020 and 2026, Topuria accumulated nine wins and secured the title in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, but his momentum was stopped dead in its tracks when he met Justin Gaethje on the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250 this past June. Throughout the match, Gaethje’s toughness and power punching were a clear difference maker, and by the end of the fourth round, Topuria’s corner couldn’t watch their fighter being punished any further, and they stopped the fight.