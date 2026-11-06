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Deadly Chalice Murder: ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Recap
By Ari Coine,9 days ago
After finally catching their first Traitor, the players on The Traitors: New Blood entered Episode 9 with a little momentum and another deadly twist waiting for them. Tomica Adams was gone after Victor Vollbrechthausen’s long-running Fruitgate theory finally paid off, leaving Joe Vanella and Katie Fites as the two remaining Traitors. But there was not much time to celebrate. Alan Cumming had another deadly game waiting, and this one involved a Poisoned Chalice.