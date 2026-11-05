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Aaron Ford’s election marks a historic milestone for Nevada and states west of the Mississippi
By KUNR Public Radio,4 days ago
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s election as the state’s first Black governor marks a historic milestone for Nevada and for a large part of the country, where Black residents have faced generations of racial discrimination and political disenfranchisement. Ford defeated Republican Joe Lombardo to become Nevada’s next governor...