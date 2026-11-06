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Mystery tenant peels back plans for shuttered Cincinnati brewery space
By Hailey Roden, Cincinnati Business Courier,9 days ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new mystery tenant in East Walnut Hills has revealed itself ahead of its opening next month. The Gardens, a first-of-its-kind retailer at 2800 Woodburn Ave. that offers a mix of food and boutique goods, will hold a grand opening Dec. 11-12 during East Walnut Hills’ WinterFest celebration. Its plans were first announced in August, taking over the former Woodburn Brewing space that shuttered in 2025.