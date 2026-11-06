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This weekend in sports: College hoops, state swim meet, volleyball home finales, on-ice showdowns
By Jordan RodenbergerDave Goldman,9 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is a big weekend in Alaska sports post-elections, with plenty of opportunity to decompress, kick back and enjoy some local sports. The college basketball seasons tip off with both Universities hitting the home hardwood Friday and Saturday. Plus, the state’s best swimmers dive into the Bartlett Pool, UAA and UAF host their home finales for volleyball, Fairbanks and Kenai square off on the ice in Soldotna, Anchorage has two games at the Sullivan Arena and both college hockey programs hit the road.