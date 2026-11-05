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Contaminated Gardens
By Tabea Rohner,3 days ago
From afar, the body of water at the northern tip of Tekeli’s central district looks innocuous, even scenic. It sits between the vast allotment gardens (locally known as dacha gardens), the lush pastures where animals graze, and the gentle hills rising behind them. Only up close does this body begin to reveal its true nature, its surface marked by thinning vegetation, cracking, dry earth, and shimmering, metallic blues, yellows, blacks, greys, and browns. Rusty tubes protrude from the ground like the remnants of an abandoned industrial experiment. These clues reveal that what appears to be a lake is in fact a tailings pond—a repository for decades of polymetallic mining and refining.