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Túrós Pogácsa (Hungarian Cheese Biscuits)
9 days ago
A recipe for Túrós Pogácsa (Hungarian Cheese Biscuits)! These little savory pastries are packed with curd cheese and butter to create a tender and flaky texture. I originally posted this recipe for Túrós Pogácsa while reviewing the book, Culinaria Hungary: A Celebration of Food and Tradition by Anikó Gergely. Unfortunately, it is no longer in print. So, I am updating the recipe today with a few small changes and new photos.