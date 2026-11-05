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INSTANT REPLAY: Click here to listen to the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates fall to the Palo Duro Dons 49-13.
By Vince Carrillo,8 days ago
The Lubbock-Cooper Pirates (1-9, 1-5) fall to the Palo Duro Dons 49-13. Cooper received the ball to start this one, and converted on fourth down following a series of successful runs. Cooper punted on third down following the conversion, giving the ball to the Dons for the first time tonight. A first down catch put the Dons in Pirate territory, but they turned the ball over on downs just four later. The Pirates turned the ball over on downs to finish out the quarter.