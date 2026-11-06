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Day 2 state volleyball roundup: Defending C2 champion Freeman knocked off in 5 sets, and more
By Will Charlton,9 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The state volleyball quarterfinals for Classes C2, D1 and D2 hit Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, as only four teams across all classifications remain alive for state championships. One of the bigger results of the day saw defending C2 champion and sixth-seeded Freeman go up two sets to none over No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in a 2025 state title rematch, but the Bears reverse swept the Falcons 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-11. State semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.