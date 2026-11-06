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Retro Home-On-Wheels: A Beautiful 1972 “Boles Aero”
9 days ago
This is a refurbished Boles Aero XL travel trailer from 1972, with a gleaming aluminum shell and an interior fit-out that’s period correct for the era in which it was made. Inside you’ll find everything you need from a home-on-wheels, including sleeping space for up to four, a bathroom with a toilet and shower, a fully-equipped kitchenette, and a dinette with seating space for four.