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Alexei Ratmansky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" Comes to Sarasota
9 days ago
Two Company premieres, a stage transformed by sculptural design, and live music await audiences as The Sarasota Ballet presents Program Two, November 20 - 21, 2026, at the Sarasota Opera House. Continuing the Company’s 2026 - 2027 Season, celebrating 20 Seasons under Director Iain Webb, the program features the Company premieres of Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Solitaire and Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, alongside the return of Jessica Lang’s Lyric Pieces. Jared Oaks conducts the Sarasota Orchestra in Solitaire and performs as solo pianist for Lyric Pieces. Guest pianist Cameron Grant, who performed at the world premiere of Pictures at an Exhibition, joins the Company for its premiere of Ratmansky’s ballet.