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Understanding Chronic Parenting Stress and Making Time for Self-Care
By Kira Rafuse,6 days ago
There are many moments in a parent’s everyday life that are stressful, spilled milk on the counter, big upsets in the grocery store or sleepless nights. Parenting is a big job and takes a lot of focus on top of other stressors like financial concerns, societal norms and expectations, housing concerns for some. It can be easy to slip into a chronic state of stress and is totally understandable.