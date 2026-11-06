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Sarasota Jewish Theatre Takes "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" to Sarasota and Manatee Schools This Month
9 days ago
Reprised from last season, Sarasota Jewish Theatre is pleased to share that its educational production of Celeste Raspanti’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” will be performed for over 3,000 middle and high school students at nine schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties this month. The tour is made possible in part by Presenting Angel Leonard Engelberg, in memory of his wife Ida, who had a passion for butterflies. Inspired by I Never Saw Another Butterfly: Children's Drawings and Poems from Terezin Concentration Camp, 1942–1944, the play is a stunning testament to resilience, humanity, and courage in the face of unimaginable hardship.